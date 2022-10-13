Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

