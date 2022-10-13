Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

