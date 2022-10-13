Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

