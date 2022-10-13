Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cryoport by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cryoport by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.