Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 8,793 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 78,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.0 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

