Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 964 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

