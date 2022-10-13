Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.76 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

