Csenge Advisory Group Has $316,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

