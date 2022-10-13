Csenge Advisory Group Has $374,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.51 and its 200 day moving average is $173.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.