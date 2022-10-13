Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

KR opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.