Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.