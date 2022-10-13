Csenge Advisory Group Sells 20,197 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,197 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

