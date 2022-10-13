Curated Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

