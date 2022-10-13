Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

