Davidson Trust Co. Sells 965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.