DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.