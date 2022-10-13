Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 256,048 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.