Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $39,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

DELL opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.