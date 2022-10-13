Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,858 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

