DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,955.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $499.96 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.