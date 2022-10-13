DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

