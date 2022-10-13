DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of 558.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in DHI Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.