Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.09%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

