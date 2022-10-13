DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

