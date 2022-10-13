Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after buying an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.