Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.8 %

DEI opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

