Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Dover Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.