Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DOV opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

