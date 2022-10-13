Dover (NYSE:DOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.