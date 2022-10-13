DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DRD stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

