Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 274,226 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

