Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 274,226 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dropbox Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.