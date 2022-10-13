DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.