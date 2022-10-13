Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Duke Realty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,004,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 52.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

