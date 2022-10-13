Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 16,100 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,834,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $2,086,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $769.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

