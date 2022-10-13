Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,154 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

