Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $38.18 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

