Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.