Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,328 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.63.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

