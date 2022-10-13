Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $40.61 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.01.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

