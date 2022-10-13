Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,907,000 after acquiring an additional 533,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,173,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,862,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 327,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 71,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.