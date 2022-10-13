Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

