Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 41,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,258,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

