Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $300,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.