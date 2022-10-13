Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

