Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $237,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $124,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

GNTX stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $463.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

