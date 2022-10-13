Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $245,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $7.59 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

