Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $188.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

