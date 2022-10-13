Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UHT opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Articles

