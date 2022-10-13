Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 847.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

