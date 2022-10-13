Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.58.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

